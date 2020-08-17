Guidelines for spring sports training sessions were released last week by the Minnesota State High School League.
The document includes direction for volleyball and football, after their seasons were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
League officials Aug. 4 voted to postpone the football and volleyball seasons to the spring of 2021. They also voted that cross country, swimming and other fall sports can start on time, but with reduced schedules and other limitations.
Fall training sessions for football and volleyball are scheduled to begin Sept. 14, and must end by Oct. 3. Teams will be allowed a maximum of 12 daily sessions per sport.
In addition, spring sports can start fall training on Oct. 5, with training ending on or before Oct. 24.
The fall training season allows each sport the opportunity for coaches to connect with student athletes and provide sport-specific training and instruction. Student athletes who participate must meet all MSHSL and school eligibility requirements.
During the fall sessions, teams will not be allowed to have tryouts, scrimmages, jamborees, competitions or captain’s practices.
The first week of practice is required to include pre-screening, effective social distancing, compliance with all health recommendations and limit groups to 25 or less.
Athletic programs must follow identified protocols for students or coaches who have tested positive, are experiencing symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 diagnosis or have had exposure to an individual who has been diagnosed with the virus.
MSHSL’s sanctioned spring sports offered at Koochiching County schools include baseball, golf, track and field, softball, and track and field.