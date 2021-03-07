Gamers in northern Minnesota will get their chance to show off their skills, with the fifth GigaZone Gaming Championship going digital for 2021.
Free to play or watch to anyone within the 218 area code, those interested can find more information at www.gigazonegaming.com.
According to a news release from Paul Bunyan Communications, the GZGC will take place over three consecutive weekends starting April 10.
The three tournaments being held during the event will be for the following games:
- Madden 21
- Overwatch
- Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
There will also be a cosplay contest viewers can participate in.