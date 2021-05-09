The Grandma's Marathon is all set to be held in June 2021, according to a press release put out Thursday.
The race is schedule to be held June 17-19.
“This is a great day not just for Grandma’s Marathon but for our community as well,” Executive Director Shane Bauer said. “So many people had a hand in making this event a reality this year, and to be here today with the final approval is a testament to the effort everyone’s put in. Our staff can’t thank our state and local partners enough for their tireless work, and we look forward to once again welcoming our participants to the unofficial kickoff to summer in Duluth.”
After the race went with a virtual format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said it's great to get back into the swing of things.
“I am so excited to welcome Grandma’s Marathon back to the streets of Duluth!” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson added. “Last year many of us participated in Grandma’s virtual races. I loved the flexibility Grandma’s awarded us as runners, but it’s just not the same as the Canal Park finish. It’s truly one of my favorite days in the year. We are thrilled to welcome runners back to Duluth and participate in a safe and well-planned event.”
According to the press release, more details on race weekend will be released in the coming days.
For more information, those interested can call 218-727-0947 or visit www.grandmasmarathon.com.