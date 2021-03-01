Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. has partnered with world-renowned crowd scientist Marcel Altenburg of Manchester Metropolitan University to optimize the event’s participant flow as part of the organization’s COVID-modified race plan.
Altenburg has previously worked with larger marathons like London, Berlin, Chicago and New York as well as other major marathons around the world, said a news release from Grandma's Marathon. He has developed crowd science software called Start Right, which uses a unique mathematical algorithm to help race organizers visualize, predict and control the flow of participants throughout the entire race.
“Grandma’s Marathon is unique in its setup and all measurements of the event are very fortunate,” Altenburg said in the news release. “With the right adjustments, this race can be organized with social distance in the place at the start, through the course and at the finish.”
Grandma’s Marathon is planning a half capacity event, including but not limited to the following changes on race day:
- Bus Transportation – Buses to the start line for the marathon and half marathon will allow a maximum of 25 participants, and all public transit safety guidelines will be in place. Participants will exit buses in a controlled fashion to ensure there is always adequate space in the start corral.
- Rolling Start Line – Participants will enter a start corral for both the marathon and half marathon, which will be spaced to allow for appropriate social distancing. Once in the corral, participants will immediately advance toward the start line. Participants will then be released from separated lanes in staggered fashion, five at a time, to control the flow onto the racecourse.
- Masks & Face Coverings – All participants, volunteers, staff, and others present will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times other than while actively participating in a race. This includes but is not limited to on the bus, in the start corral and after crossing the finish line.