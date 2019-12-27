The year of 2019 was an eventful one in Borderland sports, with multiple athletes in the area racking up awards, state tournament appearances and big wins. As we step into a new decade, let's take one last look at some highlights of the previous year.
January
- Falls High School basketball player and senior Armando Barrios recorded 1,000 career points in a 73-64 win against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
- The Falls High School girls' hockey team recorded a 7-1 blowout victory against the Fort Frances Muskies in the Border Battle.
February
- Former Bronco and United States Hockey Hall of Famer Tim Sheehy had his jersey retired by Boston College.
March
- The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team upset the Floodwood Polar Bears in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament.
- Rainy River Community College sophomore and Voyageur men's basketball player Trey Jones was named to the MCAC All-State Team.
- Wrestlers Hudson Mann and McKenna McTavish represented the Mighty Mustang youth wrestling team in the MNUSA State Wrestling Tournament. Mann went 2-2 before being eliminated while McTavish finished third in her weight class.
April
- RRCC sophomore and Voyageur women's basketball player Daeja Monroe was named to the NJCAA Division III All-American List.
May
- The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball team pitched for a combined no-hitter during a game against the Lake of the Woods Bears.
- Voyageur infielder Brandon Holbert was named to the MCAC All-State Baseball Team.
- Voyageur infielders Janet Humbert and Justina Hawley were named to the MCAC All-State Softball Team.
June
- Senior Taylor Busch (shot put) and sophomore Jack Maxwell (pole vault) qualified for the Minnesota State Track and Field Tournament. Busch finished in 11th while Maxwell took 19th.
- The Falls High School girls' golf team captured its fourth-consecutive Section 7AA title to compete in the Minnesota State Girls' Golf Tournament. The Broncos finished fifth in the tournament.
July
- Over 140 runners competed in the Bronco 5K on Independence Day. Winners for the event were Mason Youberg for the men with a time of 17:24.40 and Lexi Erickson for the women with a time of 20:29.37.
August
- Over 40 competitors participated in the Great Up North Triathlon in Rainier. Finishing first for the men was Rod Raymond with a time of 1:08:39.2 and finishing first for the women was Carolanne Stone with a time of 1:25:31.5.
September
- The Bronco Bass Fishing Club sends six (Max Marcotte, Cullen Jensen, Preston Benedix, Gavin Loveless, Ben Glowack and Paul Harder) to the Student Angler Tournament Trail State Team Championship. The Broncos finished seventh.
October
- Former Bronco Olivia Wright was named Rookie of the Year by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference for her play on the St. Scholastica women's golf team.
- The Falls High School football team get its first winning season in 13 years, breaking 16 records along the way.
- Sophomore Ryan Ford qualified for the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet for the second-consecutive year. She finished 95th overall with a time of 20:36.3.
November
- The North Central Stars football team ends its first-ever season with a 10-1 record, including an undefeated regular season.
December
- The Falls High School bowling team qualified for its fourth-consecutive appearance in the Minnesota State Bowling Tournament. The Broncos took home 12th place.