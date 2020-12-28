While the first year of the new decade started off relatively normal, the COVID-19 pandemic threw things into disarray.
Every aspect of everyday life, not just sports, was affected by the disease, and the effects are still being felt today.
However, that doesn't mean there hasn't been some highlights this year in Borderland sports.
January
- The bonspiel team consisting of Seth Ettestad, John Winkel, Tom Mayer and Doug Anderson won the Icebox Bonspiel Championship in Fort Frances. The first time a team from the Falls has won it in 27 years.
- Ryan Ford and Bailey Herberg traveled to Biloxi, Miss. to compete in the Casino Bridge Run. In the women's standings, they finished first and second respectively.
- Littlefork-Big Falls senior Matt Kennedy scored his 1,000th point during a basketball game against the Ely Timberwolves.
February
- Bronco goalie Macey Marcotte set a new school record for saves in a single game (72) in a playoff loss to the CEC Lumberjacks.
- Sophomore Will Serrano qualified for the Minnesota State Swim Meet in the 200-yard individual medley. He went on to place 18th in the state meet.
- Macey Marcotte, Maria Vollom and Shay Mannausau were selected to compete in the Stars of the North games in Cloquet.
June
- Spurred on by the cancelation of the MSHSL spring sport and American Legion seasons, baseball teams from across northern Minnesota came together to form a league of their own so kids could play some baseball in 2020.
September
- Borderland minimod racers Tyler Jonson, Kelly Steele and Justin Besch took home first, second and third place respectively at the Outlaw MiniMods banquet. Besch also won the Rookie of the Year Award and was voted Most Improved.
- Former Bronco Dean Blais was chosen to be inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame.
- The Bronco Bass Fishing Club took home 16th place in the Minnesota State Bass Fishing Tournament, with a combined weight of 67.85 pounds.
- The Falls High School girls' cross country team won the Arrowhead Conference.
October
- Junior Ryan Ford qualified for the State Cross Country Meet for the third consecutive year, though the state meet was not held due to COVID-19.
December
- Senior Jack Maxwell was named to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-State Academic Team.
- Senior Riley Larson was named to the Duluth News Tribune's All-Area Team.