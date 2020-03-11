Bronco alumni will be squeaking up the floors of the Falls High School gymnasium once more as they compete in the 2020 FHS Alumni Basketball Tournament.
Starting April 10, former Broncos (or the family of former Broncos) can compete against one another in three separate divisions: Women's Open, Men's Masters and Men's Open.
Entry fees for participants will be $30, which includes a jersey/t-shirt. Tickets will run $5 for adults and $2 for students, with all proceeds going towards the Bronco Basketball Program.