Any Falls High School students looking to keep in shape over the summer and into next school year can capitalize on the Bronco Endurance Agility and Strength Training (BEAST) program, held in the FHS weight room.
This is the inaugural year for the program, which lets students have access to the weight room to work on their conditioning, whether it be for athletics or their overall well-being.
Program head Chris Thoresen said the turnout has been good for the first year.
“It has been a good response to start out with,” he said. “We have been averaging five to eight in the morning and roughly 10 to 12 in the evening. Since it’s late in the summer we’ve had some last-minute vacations so the numbers have been down a bit, but I expect the number to go back up as school gets ready to start.”
Thoresen went on to say he wants to encourage any student to take advantage of the program.
“The harder you work, the better results you get,” he said. “If you want to be on top of your craft or sport you need to put in the extra time, and the weight room is the most fundamental way to do that.”
Students can use the weight room on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the mornings and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evenings.
When school starts back up, the evening times will move to 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.