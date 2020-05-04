The class of 2020 athletes are experiencing something kids their age haven't experienced for many years, if ever: their sports seasons will go by without them stepping foot onto fields or wearing uniforms one last time.
The Minnesota State High School League April 23 announced the cancellation of all spring sport seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, triggering a mix of emotions by those impacted.
Many seniors, including Bradyn Dremmel, reacted in shock when they first heard the news.
"I didn’t really have an initial reaction," he said. "It didn’t hit me that it was over without starting, but after a while it set in that it’s over."
Viking softball captain Dani Erickson said it didn't feel real to her until a notification popped up on her phone.
"It didn’t really hit me until the day of what would have been our first game. The notification popped up on my phone and I realized I was missing my last season," she said.
As the days went by after the announcement, many of the seniors developed an understanding why their seasons were canceled, but it's a wound that will last.
"It’s gonna hurt for a while. I think now that I have had time to think about it more thoroughly I have come to accept that it was the right thing to do," Jacob Peterson (LBF baseball) said.
Bronco girls' track captain Holly Wold said even though she won't get to run in her senior season, it will still be a year she won't forget.
"I am very grateful for the memories and experiences that I have as a member of the International Falls Bronco track and field team," she said. "I have been fortunate enough to be part of some pretty amazing teams and running around the track with my teammates at sub-sections or sections, after receiving the first place trophy, is something I will always cherish."
As for what seniors wanted to say to underclassmen, their messages were the same: don't take anything for granted.
"Play every game like it's your last," Macey Marcotte (FHS softball) said. "To the other seniors, stay strong and we will get through this together."
Bronco boys' track captain Jake Erickson echoed the sentiment, saying it's all about keeping a positive outlook.
"It is hard to say goodbye to FHS, but at some point it all has to come to an end. The teachers/staff are all fantastic, the coaches are great, and my classmates are amazing," he said. "I think that we can all agree that this is not the ideal finish to our senior year, but this is something we will never forget, that's for sure. Just like when you run the 100-meter hurdles in track, you have to jump one hurdle after another but the race is done in a matter of seconds. Life is the same way, you have to hurdle many challenges and struggles. What matters is how determined and willing you are to overcome them. A good attitude always helps."