Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team recorded a win in its final dual meet of the season 90-88 on the road against the Mesabi East Giants Friday.
The Broncos recorded six wins (five individual, one relay) during the event.
The swimmers also put up 26 new personal bests.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Thursday (diving) in Grand Rapids and 1 p.m. Saturday (swimming) in Hibbing to compete in the Section 6A Section Meet.
Varsity first-place finishes were:
- 200 IM - Will Serrano, 2:11.62
- 500 free - Anthony Scholler, 23.83
- 1-meter diving - Dillon Rud, 138.30
- 100 butterfly - Will Serrano, 1:00.58
- 500 free - Jake Slatinski, 5:17.59
- 400 free relay - Will Serrano, Anthony Scholler, Gavin Wilson and Jake Slatinski, 3:34.88
Bronco girls' hockey
The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 11-0 at home to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Saturday afternoon.
Goalie Naomi Carradice recorded 52 saves during Saturday's game.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Hibbing Bluejackets.