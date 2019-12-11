Bronco girls' hockey
The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 2-1 at home to the North Shore Storm Tuesday evening.
Scoring the lone goal was:
- Shay Mannausau (assisted by Emma Erickson and Maria Vollom) at 10:16 into the third period
The Broncos were back on the ice Friday when they hosted the Duluth Northern Stars, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team scored a win on the road Tuesday evening, besting the Bigfork Huskies 47-32.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 15 points (6 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Holly Wold - 12 points (3 three pointers and 3 free throws)
- Anna Windels - 9 points (3 field goals and 3 free throws)
The Broncos were back on the court Thursday when they traveled to Virginia to face the Blue Devils, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team is 1-1 following a 76-43 road loss to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Tuesday evening.
Game stats were unavailable at press time.
The Vikings were back in action Thursday when they traveled to take on the Greenway Raiders, the results of which were unavailable at press time.