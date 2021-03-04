Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team narrowly fell at home 49-45 to the Virginia Blue Devils Feb. 25.
Top scorers were:
- Olivia Thostenson - 19 points (9 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Chloe Sullivan - 18 points (4 field goals, 3 three pointers and 1 free throw)
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. today when they host the Ely Timberwolves.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team lost 66-37 on the road to the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans Feb. 25.
The Vikings also fell 66-34 on the road Monday evening to the Deer River Warriors.
Top scorer against the Warriors was:
- Destiny Piekarski - 26 points
The Vikings will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Greenway Raiders.