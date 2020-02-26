Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team went 1-1 over a stretch of two games Thursday and Saturday.
First, the Broncos won 65-42 at home against the Deer River Warriors.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 17 points
- Holly Wold - 16 points
Next, the Broncos closed out the regular season with a 86-46 road loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers.
Top scorer was:
- Chloe Sullivan - 23 points
The Broncos will be back in action at 6 p.m. tonight when they travel to face the Hilltoppers once more in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team finished its regular season with a 84-49 road victory against the Fond du Lac Ojibwe Ogichida.
Top scorers were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 43 points
- Kenzie Swenson - 16 points
The Vikings will be back on the court Thursday when they host the Deer River Warriors in the opening round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell on the road 74-49 to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Thursday evening.
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
Voyageur men's basketball
The Rainy River Community College men's basketball team closed out its regular season with a 92-76 road loss to the Central Lakes Raiders Saturday.
Top scorers were:
- TJ O'Connor - 24 points
- Jerry William - 12 points
The Voyageurs finished the regular season with a 10-6 conference record, good enough for the No. 4N seed in the North Plains District Tournament.
Voyageur baseball
The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 0-2 in its first series of the season, losing both games to the Dakota County Blue Knights at US Bank Stadium Saturday evening.
The Voyageurs lost game one 4-0.
They followed up with a 8-2 loss in game two.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Alfonso Pesqueira - 1 run
- Charles Stewart - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 RBI
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 2 p.m. March 8 when they start their campaign in Tucson, Ariz. with a game against the Miles Pioneers.