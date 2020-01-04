Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team competed at an invitational in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.
The Broncos finished the meet third-overall with 151 points.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 12 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Virginia.
Top-five results are listed below:
200 medley relay
5th - 1:58.65
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Cody Jantzen
50 freestyle
4th - Alex Bissonnette, 24.83
One-meter diving
2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 152.15
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:39.28
1) Jake Slatinski 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Alex Bissonnette
100 breaststroke
2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:14.40
400 freestyle relay
3rd - 3:43.95
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Jake Slatinski
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team scored a big 82-75 overtime victory at home against the Mesabi East Giants Friday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Cullen Rein - 22 points (9 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
- Jace Hallin - 21 points (6 field goals, 6 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Jett Tomczak - 12 points (3 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the Lake of the Woods Bears, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 79-43 on the road to the Cherry Tigers Friday evening.
Game stats were unavailable at press time.
The Vikings were back on the court Tuesday when they hosted the Laporte Wildcats, the results of which were unavailable at press time.