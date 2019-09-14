Bronco girls' swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet on the road against the Chisholm Blue Streaks Tuesday.
The Broncos narrowly fell to the Blue Streaks at the conclusion of the meet by a score of 50-44.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 9 a.m. today when they head back to Chisholm to compete in an invitational.
Top-three Bronco varsity results from the meet are below:
160 medley relay
2nd - 1:41.78
1) Emma Erickson 2) Macey Marcotte 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Elly Nelson
200 freestyle
3rd - Liz Jantzen, 2:38.63
160 IM
1st - Emma Erickson, 2:04.04; 2nd - Macey Marcotte, 2:06.74
50 freestyle
1st - Elly Nelson, 33.75
100 butterfly
2nd - Shay Mannausau, 1:24.77
100 freestyle
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:00.22; 3rd - Gracie Bowles, 1:06.55
500 freestyle
1st - Emma Erickson, 6:35.31
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:28.55
1) Kaitlyn Kalstad 2) Elly Nelson 3) Gracie Bowles 4) Havyn Pelland
3rd - 1:36.16
1) Liz Jantzen 2) Shay Mannausau 3) Grace Jensen 4) Jillian Bilben
100 backstroke
1st - Macey Marcotte, 1:12.77; 3rd - Gracie Bowles, 1:18.40
100 breaststroke
3rd - Kaitlyn Kalstad, 1:25.65
400 freestyle relay
2nd - 4:19.55
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Havyn Pelland 3) Kaitlyn Hostetter 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 4:42.87
1) Grace Jensen 2) Shay Mannausau 3) Liz Jantzen 4) Jillian Bilben
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team hit the road Tuesday to take on the Northeast Range Nighthawks.
The Vikings were defeated 3-2 (25-23, 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 8-15).
Stat highlights were:
- Kenzie Swenson - 16 digs, 7 ace serves, 4 blocks and 11 kills
- Destiny Piekarski - 13 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks
- Emily Fairchild - 8 digs, 8 kills and 3 blocks
- Dani Erickson - 12 digs, 3 ace serves and served 17-straight points in the second set
The Vikings were back in action Thursday when they traveled to take on the North Woods Grizzlies, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Voyageur volleyball
The Rainy River Community College volleyball team is 2-9 following a 3-0 (10-25, 23-25, 16-25) loss to the Itasca Vikings Wednesday.
The Voyageurs were back on the court Friday when they traveled to Mesabi Range, the results of which were unavailable at press time.