Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 120-28 at home to the Deer River Warriors Friday evening.
The loss puts the Vikings' record at 1-6.
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. today when they host the Cherry Tigers.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a close 68-62 contest on the road to the Cherry Tigers Friday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 4-4.
Top scorers were:
- Riley Larson - 24 points (10 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
- Cullen Rein - 18 points (6 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Jett Tomczak - 11 points (3 three pointers and 1 field goal)
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Deer River Warriors.
Bronco girls' hockey
The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 3-1 on the road Saturday afternoon to the Prairie Center Blue Devils.
The loss places the Broncos' record at 0-8.
The lone goal scorer for the Broncos was Savannah Valentine in the third period.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. when they travel to face the Detroit Lakes Lakers.