Bronco cross country
The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in a meet in Ely Tuesday afternoon.
The girls came away with their second-consecutive win, getting first with 64 points.
The boys finished fourth overall, netting 85 points.
Top-three finishers from both teams were:
- 2nd - Ryan Ford (girls), 20:26.2
- 6th - Parker Sivonen (boys), 17:43.3
- 8th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 21:39.3
- 8th - Jake Erickson (boys), 17:55.7
- 14th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 22:14.7
- 20th - Anthony Scholler (boys), 19:06.1
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they host a meet at The River Golf Course.
Bronco girls' swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in the Iron Range Conference Meet in Aurora Tuesday.
The Broncos ended the meet in sixth overall with 197 points, netting eight top-10 finishes during the meet.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 when they travel to Hibbing to compete in True Team Sections.
Top-10 finishes are below:
200 medley relay
4th - 2:07.86
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson
200 IM
10th - Macey Marcotte, 2:42.61
50 freestyle
6th - Elly Nelson, 26.96
100 butterfly
3rd - Havyn Pelland, 1:05.46
200 freestyle relay
5th - 1:52.63
1) Elly Nelson 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland
100 backstroke
8th - Macey Marcotte, 1:13.56
100 breaststroke
10th - Kaitlyn Kalstad, 1:24.81
400 freestyle relay
5th - 4:10.09
1) Elly Nelson 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland
Bronco volleyball
The Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (16-25, 12-25, 20-25) to the Chisholm Blue Streaks on the road Tuesday evening.
Stat highlights were:
- Holly Wold - 10 set assists
- Chloe Sullivan - 6 kills and 3 blocks
- Maddy Lorenson - 9 set assists
The Broncos were back on the court Thursday when they traveled to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team was defeated on the road 3-0 (16-25, 19-25, 19-25) to the Cherry Tigers Tuesday evening.
Stat highlights were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 10 kills, 3 ace serves and 5 blocks
- Karlie Gustafson - 13 set assists
- Emily Fairchild - 6 kills
The Vikings were back in action Thursday when they hosted the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Voyageur volleyball
The Rainy River Community College volleyball team fell 3-0 (18-25, 19-25, 23-25) to the Northland Pioneers on the road Wednesday evening.
The Voyageurs will be back at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host the Itasca Vikings.