Bronco volleyball
The Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (14-25, 14-25, 10-25) to the Virginia Blue Devils on the road Thursday.
Stat highlights were:
- Tenneyson Amdahl - 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves and 5 digs
- Maddy Olson - 5 digs
- Chloe Sullivan - 3 kills, 2 blocks and 2 ace serves
The Broncos were back on the court Tuesday when they hosted the Ely Timberwolves, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team lost 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, 17-25) to the North Woods Grizzlies on the road Thursday evening.
Stat highlights were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 10 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace serve
- Nissa Thomas - 2 kills, 2 ace serves and 5 digs
- Karlie Gustafson - 8 assists
The Vikings were also on the road Monday to face the Mesabi East Giants where they lost 3-0 (20-25, 18-15, 20-25).
The Vikings were also in action Tuesday when they hosted the Hill City Hornets, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Voyageur volleyball
The Rainy River Community College volleyball team traveled Friday to face the Mesabi Range Pioneers.
The Voyageurs lost 3-0 (12-25, 23-25, 7-25) to drop their record to 2-10.
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. today when they travel to Hibbing to face the Cardinals.
Stars football
The North Central football team extended its record to 3-0 Friday after a 50-0 road victory over the Bigfork Huskies in the Battle for the Paddle.
This was also Littlefork's second-consecutive win against the Huskies in the rivalry game.
The Stars will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
Bronco swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in an invitational in Chisholm Saturday.
The Broncos came away with seventh place, scoring 165 points during the invitational.
Top-10 finishes for the Broncos were:
200 medley relay
7th - 2:08.49
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson
200 freestyle
9th - Emma Erickson, 2:10.06
50 freestyle
10th - Elly Nelson, 27.24
100 butterfly
3rd - Havyn Pelland, 1:05.35
500 freestyle
10th - Gracie Bowles, 6:27.65
200 freestyle relay
5th - 1:52.50
1) Elly Nelson 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Emma Erickson 4) Havyn Pelland
400 freestyle relay
5th - 4:10.25
1) Elly Nelson 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Emma Erickson 4) Havyn Pelland
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Mesabi East Giants in a dual meet.