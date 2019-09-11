Bronco cross country
The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in their first meet of the season Thursday in Roseau.
The girls' team finished first overall in the meet with a score of 23, while the boys finished second with 52 points.
The top-three boys and girls were:
- 1st: Ryan Ford (girls), 20:37.2
- 3rd: Jake Erickson (boys), 18:02.5
- 4th: Bailey Herberg (girls), 22:26.2
- 7th: Anna Windels (girls), 23:47.3
- 9th: Parker Sivonen (boys), 19:12.0
- 17th: Jett Tomczak (boys), 20:42.1
The Broncos also competed in a meet in Warroad Monday. The girls finished second overall with 52 points while the boys finished fourth with 84.
The top-three finishers for the Warroad meet were:
- 5th: Bailey Herberg (girls), 21:56.8
- 5th: Jake Erickson (boys), 17:49.1
- 7th: Abbigail Hutchinson (girls), 22:28.1
- 7th: Parker Sivonen (boys), 17:54.0
- 12th: Nora Sullivan (girls), 23:42.8
- 27th: Anthony Scholler (boys), 20:15.8
Some comments from the Warroad meet:
Bailey Herberg: I really enjoyed the meet today. The rain was really refreshing. I also kind of liked running with the guys because it pushed me to go harder. I was very proud of how the team ran today.
Jake Erickson: Considering the weather conditions for today, the team did very well. It's not easy to run in the rain and in colder temperatures. We saw some improvements from individuals and also learned a little on what we need to work on as the season goes forward.
Bronco girls' swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday.
The meet finished with both teams tied at 45 points apiece.
The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they traveled to Chisholm to take on the Blue Streaks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Stars football
The North Central Stars football team is 2-0 following a 54-0 victory over the Ely Timberwolves Friday.
Stat leaders during the game were:
- Jack Gilbert - 107 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns
- Matt Kennedy - 99 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns
- Cam McRoberts - 98 rushing yards and 1 touchdown
- Benji Jourdan - 77 rushing yards and 1 touchdown
- Dale Erickson - 1 receiving touchdown and 6.5 defensive tackles
The Stars will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Bigfork to take on the Huskies.
Voyageurs volleyball
The Rainy River Community College volleyball team competed in a tournament at Anoka-Ramsey Saturday.
Overall, the Voyageurs went 1-2 at the tournament, picking up their lone victory 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 29-27, 25-18) against host Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams.
In their other games in the tournament, the Voyageurs lost both games 3-0 against Bethel JV (20-25, 8-25, 10-25) and St. Thomas JV (13-25, 11-25, 18-25).
Stat leaders for the Voyageurs during the game against the Golden Rams were:
- Chance Duda - 11 kills
- Hailee Barnard - 10 kills, 5 ace serves and 13 digs
- Teah Goulet - 26 digs
- Kora Martin - 31 set assists
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. today when they travel to Itasca.
Bronco volleyball
The Falls High School volleyball team competed in a tournament at Greenway Saturday.
After the tournament was done, the Broncos came away with a 1-3 record.
The Broncos' lone victory came against the Northeast Range Nighthawks 2-1 (25-20, 15-25, 16-14)
The Broncos came up short against the Cherry Tigers (17-25, 10-25), the Hill City Hornets (24-26, 16-25) and the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers (13-25, 7-25).
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Virginia to compete against the Blue Devils.