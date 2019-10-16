Stars football
The North Central Stars football team remain undefeated after besting the Hill City/Northland Storm 65-14 Friday afternoon.
Stat leaders were:
- Rushing - Matt Kennedy (12 carries for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns)
- Rushing - Benji Jourdan (12 carries for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns)
- Defense - Benji Jourdan (5 tackles)
The Stars will go for a perfect 8-0 regular season at 7 p.m. tonight when they travel to face the South Ridge Panthers.
Bronco football
The Falls High School football team fell on the road with a 14-8 loss to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Friday evening.
The Broncos' record now stands at 4-3.
Stat leaders were:
- Passing - Jace Hallin (8/27 for 70 yards)
- Receiving - Jackson Schulz (1 reception for 35 yards) and Riley Larson (4 receptions for 25 yards)
- Rushing - Noah Mathis (8 carries for 80 yards)
- Defense - Travis Kalar (1 fumble recovery)
The Broncos will be back on the field at 7 p.m. tonight when they host the Virginia Blue Devils.
Bronco girls' swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team traveled to Hibbing Saturday morning to compete in True Team Sections.
The Broncos finished eighth overall with 1,037 points.
The Broncos had six top-10 finishes during the event.
The best individual finish came from sophomore Havyn Pelland, who placed fourth overall in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.42.
Best team finish goes to the 200-yard medley relay team of Pelland, Macey Marcotte, Kaitlyn Kalstad and Elly Nelson. The team finished sixth overall with a time of 2:04.59.
The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they hosted the Warroad Raiders in a dual meet, the results of which were unavailable at press time.