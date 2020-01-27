Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team had three games over a span of five days:
- Lost 72-37 on the road to the Mesabi East Giants Thursday
- Lost 74-60 on the road to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Saturday
- Lost 74-40 on the road to the Cherry Tigers Monday
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team scored a 3-2 home victory against the North Shore Storm Thursday.
Goal scorers were:
- Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Brady Wicklund) at 1:57 into the first period
- Kian Gonzales (assisted by Jaxon Germain and Jordan Smith) at 16:21 into the first period
- (Power play) Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Anthony Saari) at 9:08 into the third period
The Broncos were back on the ice Tuesday when they hosted the Hibbing Bluejackets, the results of which were unavailable at press time.