Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team went 0-2 in a pair of games played Thursday and Saturday.
First, the Broncos lost 3-1 on the road to the Greenway Raiders.
Goal scorer was:
- (Power play) Jackson Schulz (assisted by Anthony Saari) at 7:46 into the second period
Next, the Broncos fell 8-4 on the road to the Crookston Pirates.
Goal scorers were:
- Jaxon Germain (assisted by Ben Skifstad) at 12:28 into the second period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Kian Gonzales) at 13:12 into the second period
- Parker Sivonen (assisted by Ben Skifstad) at 4:26 into the third period
- Justin Besch (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Tucker Hell) at 12:09 into the third period
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Lake of the Woods Bears.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team traveled to Virginia to take part in the North/South Challenge Friday and Saturday.
First, the Broncos fell 62-37 to the Aitkin Gobblers.
Top scorers were:
- Riley Larson - 10 points
- Jace Hallin - 7 points
- Bryant Koenig - 7 points
Next, the Broncos lost 75-46 to the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars.
Top scorers were:
- Jace Hallin - 11 points
- Cullen Rein - 11 points
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Cherry Tigers.
Voyageur basketball
The Rainy River Community College women's and men's basketball teams hosted the Mesabi Range Norse Friday.
First, the women won their game 81-55.
Top scorers were:
- Adesenna Anderson - 19 points
- Alyssa Herrera - 19 points
Next, the men bested the Norse in their game 87-68.
Top scorers:
- TJ O'Connor - 21 points
- De'Andre Morris - 17 points
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 17 points
The Voyageurs will be back in action starting at 5:30 p.m. today when they travel to take on the Northland Pioneers.
Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team traveled to Virginia to take on the Blue Devils in a dual meet.
The Broncos ended up losing the meet 54-46.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4 p.m. Feb. 20 when they travel to Hibbing to compete in the Section 6A Prelims.
Top-three varsity results are below:
200 medley relay
3rd - 1:58.57
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Will Serrano 4) Alex Bissonnette
200 freestyle
2nd - Gavin Wilson, 2:03.51; 3rd - Anthony Scholler, 2:05.72
200 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 2:13.03
50 freestyle
3rd - Cody Jantzen, 26.07
One-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 161.75
100 butterfly
2nd - Alex Bissonnette, 1:02.94
100 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 52.18
500 freestyle
3rd - Anthony Scholler, 5:58.53
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:38.89
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano
3rd - 1:44.80
1) Cody Jantzen 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler
100 backstroke
3rd - William Ginter, 1:30.78
100 breaststroke
1st - Jake Slatinski, 1:15.33; 2nd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:28.49
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:42.33
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Jake Slatinski
2nd - 4:16.13
1) Cody Jantzen 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Ethan Cowlishaw