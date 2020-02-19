Bronco logo

Bronco boys' hockey 

The Falls High School boys' hockey team bested the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-2 at home in their regular season finale Thursday.

Goal scorers were:

  • Justin Besch (assisted by Brady Wicklund and Travis Kalar) at 7:24 into the first period
  • Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Bradyn Dremmel) at 9:59 into the first period
  • Justin Besch (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Brady Wicklund) at 11:57 into the first period
  • Ben Skifstad (assisted by Parker Sivonen and Mitchell Nemec) at 13:05 into the first period
  • Jackson Schulz at 15:29 into the first period
  • (Hat trick) Justin Besch (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Kian Gonzales) at :24 into the third period

The Broncos were back on the ice Tuesday when they traveled to Eveleth-Gilbert to take on the Golden Bears in the quarterfinals of the Section 7A Tournament, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Viking boys' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 100-50 on the road to the Deer River Warriors Thursday evening.

Top scorers were:

  • Jacob Pendergast - 14 points
  • Cam McRoberts - 12 points

The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.

Voyageur basketball 

The Rainy River Community College women's and men's basketball teams hit the road Saturday to face the Vermilion Ironwomen/Ironmen.

The women won their game 84-57.

Top scorers were:

  • Alyssa Herrera - 29 points
  • Arcadya Conway - 21 points

Next, the men won their game 91-88.

Top scorers were:

  • Trey Winkler - 20 points
  • TJ O'Connor - 15 points
  • De'Andre Morris - 15 points

The Voyageurs will be back on the court starting at 5:30 p.m. today when they host the Itasca Vikings.

