Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team bested the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-2 at home in their regular season finale Thursday.
Goal scorers were:
- Justin Besch (assisted by Brady Wicklund and Travis Kalar) at 7:24 into the first period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Bradyn Dremmel) at 9:59 into the first period
- Justin Besch (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Brady Wicklund) at 11:57 into the first period
- Ben Skifstad (assisted by Parker Sivonen and Mitchell Nemec) at 13:05 into the first period
- Jackson Schulz at 15:29 into the first period
- (Hat trick) Justin Besch (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Kian Gonzales) at :24 into the third period
The Broncos were back on the ice Tuesday when they traveled to Eveleth-Gilbert to take on the Golden Bears in the quarterfinals of the Section 7A Tournament, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 100-50 on the road to the Deer River Warriors Thursday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Jacob Pendergast - 14 points
- Cam McRoberts - 12 points
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.
Voyageur basketball
The Rainy River Community College women's and men's basketball teams hit the road Saturday to face the Vermilion Ironwomen/Ironmen.
The women won their game 84-57.
Top scorers were:
- Alyssa Herrera - 29 points
- Arcadya Conway - 21 points
Next, the men won their game 91-88.
Top scorers were:
- Trey Winkler - 20 points
- TJ O'Connor - 15 points
- De'Andre Morris - 15 points
The Voyageurs will be back on the court starting at 5:30 p.m. today when they host the Itasca Vikings.