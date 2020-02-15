Bronco logo

Bronco boys' swimming and diving 

The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team traveled to Proctor Tuesday to compete in a dual meet against the Rails.

The Broncos took home the victory 65-29.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Hibbing to compete in the Section 6A Prelims.

Top-three varsity finishes are below:

160 medley relay

1st - 1:33.09 

1) William Ginter 2) Josh Wherley 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Daniel Vasilyev

2nd - 1:35.62 

1) Cody Jantzen 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Colton Hollis

200 freestyle

1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:04.06; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:09.71

160 IM

1st - Will Serrano, 1:46.19; 2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:54.21

60 freestyle

1st - Cody Jantzen, 32.91; 3rd - Ethan Cowlishaw, 37.78

100 butterfly

1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:03.31; 2nd - Gavin Wilson, 1:07.00

100 freestyle

1st - Will Serrano, 53.88; 3rd - Colton Hollis, 58.28

500 freestyle

1st - Jake Slatinski, 5:36.00; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:56.31

160 freestyle relay

1st - 1:19.00

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Jake Slatinski

2nd - 1:22.34

1) Will Serrano 2) Colton Hollis 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Anthony Scholler

100 backstroke

2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:08.13

100 breaststroke

2nd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:22.00

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 3:51.97

1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Will Serrano

2nd - 3:57.06

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler

Viking girls' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team picked up its third-consecutive win Tuesday as they bested the Northland-Hill City Storm 72-43 at home.

Top scorers were:

  • Destiny Piekarski - 21 points
  • Emily Fairchild - 18 points

The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.

Viking boys' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 65-52 at home to the Northland Eagles Tuesday evening.

Top scorers were:

  • Matt Kennedy - 12 points
  • Cam McRoberts - 10 points

The Vikings were back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Mesabi East Giants.

Bronco boys' basketball 

The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost 90-61 on the road to the North Woods Grizzlies Tuesday evening.

Top scorers were:

  • Jett Tomczak - 20 points
  • Riley Larson - 18 points

The Broncos will be back in action at 3:45 p.m. today when they travel to face the South Ridge Panthers.

