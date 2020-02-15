Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team traveled to Proctor Tuesday to compete in a dual meet against the Rails.
The Broncos took home the victory 65-29.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Hibbing to compete in the Section 6A Prelims.
Top-three varsity finishes are below:
160 medley relay
1st - 1:33.09
1) William Ginter 2) Josh Wherley 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Daniel Vasilyev
2nd - 1:35.62
1) Cody Jantzen 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Colton Hollis
200 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:04.06; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:09.71
160 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 1:46.19; 2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:54.21
60 freestyle
1st - Cody Jantzen, 32.91; 3rd - Ethan Cowlishaw, 37.78
100 butterfly
1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:03.31; 2nd - Gavin Wilson, 1:07.00
100 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 53.88; 3rd - Colton Hollis, 58.28
500 freestyle
1st - Jake Slatinski, 5:36.00; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:56.31
160 freestyle relay
1st - 1:19.00
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Jake Slatinski
2nd - 1:22.34
1) Will Serrano 2) Colton Hollis 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Anthony Scholler
100 backstroke
2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:08.13
100 breaststroke
2nd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:22.00
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:51.97
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Will Serrano
2nd - 3:57.06
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team picked up its third-consecutive win Tuesday as they bested the Northland-Hill City Storm 72-43 at home.
Top scorers were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 21 points
- Emily Fairchild - 18 points
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 65-52 at home to the Northland Eagles Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Matt Kennedy - 12 points
- Cam McRoberts - 10 points
The Vikings were back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Mesabi East Giants.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost 90-61 on the road to the North Woods Grizzlies Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Jett Tomczak - 20 points
- Riley Larson - 18 points
The Broncos will be back in action at 3:45 p.m. today when they travel to face the South Ridge Panthers.