Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team scored a 60-49 home victory over the Lake of the Woods Bears Thursday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Kenzie Swenson - 19 points
- Dani Erickson - 16 points
- Emily Fairchild - 15 points
The Vikings were back in action when they traveled to face the Cherry Tigers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team traveled to Hibbing Saturday to compete in True Team Sections.
While the Broncos finished fifth overall, they also recorded 12 top-10 finishes during the event, along with several swimmers posting new personal bests.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Friday when they travel to Virginia.
Top-five results are listed below:
50 freestyle
4th - Alex Bissonnette, 24.13
One-meter diving
4th - Adrion Mannausau, 270.40
500 freestyle
4th - Jake Slatinski, 5:31.99
200 freestyle relay
4th - 1:40.30
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Colton Hollis 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Anthony Scholler
400 freestyle relay
4th - 3:40.95
1) Jake Slatinski 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Alex Bissonnette