Bronco cross country
The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in the Iron Range Conference Meet in Hoyt Lakes Tuesday.
The girls finished third overall with 78 points while the boys notched fifth with 113.
The following runners earned All-Conference honors:
- Jake Erickson (6th)
- Parker Sivonen (10th)
- Ryan Ford (5th)
- Abbi Hutchinson (8th)
- Bailey Herberg (12th)
The Broncos will be back in action at noon Thursday when they travel to Cloquet to compete in the Section 7A Meet.
Some quotes from the meet are below:
Head coach Paul Hjelle: It was nice to have five individuals honored as All-Conference. They have been our top runners all season, so it was great to see them meet their goals today. I've said this before, but for us to be successful next week we need our gap time to really drop. Right now there are just too many runners that are getting in between us and that is making it difficult.
Ryan Ford: It was a quick course today and a few people got personal records. Our gap times are not as big anymore, but we can still make them smaller. It was really cold, but we pushed through and we got three girls in the 10-15 to make All-Conference. It was a great meet and I was very proud.
Jake Erickson: Our goal today was to give it our all because for some of us, today was the last meet of the season. It's nice to be part of such a great team where we all get along and have fun at meets. We made sure that our last meet with everyone together was a good one. Now we prepare for Sections, which means we set our goals in our head and believe they are attainable.
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team ended its regular season with a road win, besting the Northland Eagles 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-16) Tuesday evening.
Stat highlights were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 9 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs and 1 ace serve
- Emily Fairchild - 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 2 ace serves and 1 set assist
- Kenzie Swenson - 5 kills, 5 digs, 3 ace serves and 2 blocks
The Vikings now wait to see where they are seeded in the Section 7A Tournament. The first round will be Monday.