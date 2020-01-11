Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team got its first tie of the season, tying 3-3 on the road against the Virginia Blue Devils Tuesday evening.
Goal scorers were:
- Kian Gonzales (assisted by Anthony Saari and Ben Skifstad) at 8:20 into the first period
- (Power play) John Boerger (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel and Brady Wicklund) at 11:01 into the first period
- Jaxon Germain (assisted by Ben Skifstad and Kian Gonzales) at :33 into the third period
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team got a road win Tuesday evening, besting the Lake of the Woods Bears 78-43.
Top scorers were:
- Jace Hallin - 20 points (8 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Cullen Rein - 14 points (5 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Jett Tomczak - 14 points (4 field goals and 2 three pointers)
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Bronco girls' hockey
The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell on the road 10-0 to the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday evening.
Goalkeeper Macey Marcotte recorded 34 saves during the game.
The Broncos were back in action Thursday when they hosted the Hibbing Bluejackets, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Voyageur women's basketball
The Rainy River Community College women's basketball team fell 68-64 on the road against the Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams Wednesday afternoon.
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 20 points (7 field goals, 2 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Shanughnessy Bennett - 17 points (5 field goals, 2 three pointers and 1 free throw)
- Kolby Underwood - 11 points (4 field goals and 3 free throws)
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 4 p.m. today when they travel to face the Lake Superior Icehawks.