Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team went 0-2 in a pair of games Thursday and Friday.
First, the Broncos fell 46-42 at home to the Greenway Raiders.
Top scorers were:
- Holly Wold - 10 points
- Chloe Sullivan - 8 points
Then, they lost 79-47 at home to the Virginia Blue Devils.
Top scorers were:
- Maddy Olson - 12 points
- Chloe Sullivan - 10 points
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team competed in the Giant's Country Invitational at Mesabi East Friday.
The Broncos finished second-overall with 351, just 38 points behind the first-place Giants.
The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they hosted the Mesabi East Giants in a dual meet, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Top-five finishes are below:
200 medley relay
3rd - 1:59.79
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Anthony Scholler
5th - 2:17.20
1) William Ginter 2) Colton Hollis 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley
200 freestyle
1st - Jake Slatinski, 2:00.22; 2nd - Gavin Wilson, 2:03.81
200 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 2:14.97
50 freestyle
3rd - Anthony Scholler, 25.37
One-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 187.05
100 butterfly
1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:03.13; 4th - Jake Slatinski, 1:05.30
100 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 52.41; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 55.86; 5th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:01.79
500 freestyle
3rd - Cody Jantzen, 7:04.67; 5th - Brendyn Scholler, 8:36.75
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:37.77
1) Will Serrano 2) Alex Bissonnette 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Gavin Wilson
100 backstroke
4th - Adrion Mannausau, 1:11.32
100 breaststroke
5th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:22.03
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:39.45
1) Will Serrano 2) Alex Bissonnette 3) Jake Slatinski 4) Gavin Wilson
3rd - 3:54.44
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Cody Jantzen
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team went 0-2 in two games against the Bigfork Huskies Friday and Monday.
First, the Vikings fell at home 56-40.
Top scorers was:
- Matt Kennedy - 23 points
Next, the Vikings lost on the road 62-57.
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team went 0-2 over a pair of games Friday and Monday.
First, the Broncos fell 83-75 on the road to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
Top scorers were:
- Riley Larson - 20 points
- Cullen Rein - 15 points
Next, the Broncos recorded a 98-25 road loss to the Hibbing Bluejackets.
The Broncos will be back in action at 5:45 p.m. Friday when they travel to Virginia to face the Aitkin Gobblers.
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team picked up a pair of wins Friday and Saturday.
First, the Broncos won 6-2 at home against the Virginia Blue Devils.
Goal scorers were:
- Ben Skifstad (assisted by Brenden Benike) at 2:52 into the first period
- (Power play) Travis Kalar at 4:49 into the first period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Travis Kalar and Bradyn Dremmel) at :53 into the second period
- (Short handed) Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Travis Kalar) at 11:12 into the second period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel) at 16:36 into the second period
- (Power play) Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch) at 6:03 into the third period
Next, the Broncos picked up a 4-3 road victory against the Kittson Central Bearcats.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Greenway Raiders.