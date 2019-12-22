Matt Kennedy

Sally McRoberts shared this photo of Matt Kennedy shooting against the Wildcat defense Thursday. The Vikings won 49-42.

 Contributed Photo

Bronco boys' swimming and diving 

The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team narrowly lost a dual meet on the road to the Mesabi East Giants Thursday afternoon 85-83.

The Broncos will be back in water at noon Saturday when they host teams in the Bronco Invitational.

Top-three varsity results are below:

200 medley relay

2nd - 1:57.99

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Will Serrano

200 freestyle

1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:07.39; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:13.95

200 IM

1st - Will Serrano, 2:23.56

50 freestyle

2nd - Anthony Scholler, 25.93

One-meter diving

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 168.20

100 butterfly 

1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:04.48; 2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:06.77

100 freestyle

1st - Will Serrano, 53.44; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 57.86

200 freestyle relay

1st - 1:44.37

1) Anthony Scholler 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Colton Hollis

100 backstroke

2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:10.97

100 breaststroke 

2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:16.26; 3rd - Alex Bissonnette, 1:19.55

400 freestyle relay

1st - 3:44.17

1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Will Serrano 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Jake Slatinski

3rd - 4:00.43

1) Colton Hollis 2) Adrion Mannausau 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Gavin Wilson

Viking boys' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team is 2-2 following a 49-42 road victory against the Laporte Wildcats Thursday evening.

Stats for the game were unavailable at press time.

The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the International Falls Broncos.

Bronco girls' basketball 

The Falls High School girls' basketball team picked up a road overtime victory over the Deer River Warriors Thursday evening, winning 45-38.

Top scorers were: 

  • Chloe Sullivan - 19 points (6 field goals, 4 free throws and 1 three pointer)
  • Maddie Lowe - 14 points (6 field goals and 2 free throws)
  • Holly Wold - 8 points (2 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)

The Broncos will be back in action at 5:45 p.m. Friday when they host the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings.

Viking girls' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team picked up its first two losses of the season.

First, the Vikings lost on the road 61-52 against the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs Thursday evening.

Then, the Vikings lost at home 51-28 to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Friday evening.

Stats for both games were unavailable at press time.

The Vikings will be back on the court at 5:45 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the International Falls Broncos.

Bronco girls' hockey 

The Falls High School girls' hockey team picked up a couple of losses over three days.

First the Broncos dropped a home game 10-0 to the Proctor-Hermantown Mirage Thursday evening.

Then, the Broncos lost a road game 6-0 to the Crookston Pirates.

The Broncos will be back in action at 5 p.m. Monday when they travel to Blaine to take part in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.

Recommended for you