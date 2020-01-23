Bronco logo

Bronco boys' basketball 

The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 82-48 at home to the Virginia Blue Devils Tuesday evening.

Top scorers were:

  • Cullen Rein - 18 points
  • Jace Hallin - 12 points

The Broncos will be back on the court at 2:30 p.m. today when they host the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.

Bronco boys' hockey 

The Falls High School boys' hockey team recorded a 6-1 home loss to the Greenway Raiders Tuesday evening.

The lone goal scorer was:

  • Justin Besch (assisted by Brady Wicklund) at 8:16 into the second period

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Hibbing Bluejackets.

Tags

Recommended for you