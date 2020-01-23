Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 82-48 at home to the Virginia Blue Devils Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Cullen Rein - 18 points
- Jace Hallin - 12 points
The Broncos will be back on the court at 2:30 p.m. today when they host the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team recorded a 6-1 home loss to the Greenway Raiders Tuesday evening.
The lone goal scorer was:
- Justin Besch (assisted by Brady Wicklund) at 8:16 into the second period
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Hibbing Bluejackets.