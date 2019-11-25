Voyageur men's basketball
The Rainy River Community College men's basketball team went 1-1 in a tournament in Ely last weekend.
On Friday, the Voyageurs lost 81-75 to the Itasca Vikings.
Scoring leaders were:
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 27 points (8 field goals and 11 free throws)
- TJ O'Connor - 16 points (6 field goals and 4 three pointers)
- De'Andre Morris - 12 points (4 field goals and 4 free throws)
On Saturday, the Voyageurs beat the Gogebic Samsons 89-68.
Top scorers were:
- Trey Winkler - 28 points (10 field goals, 7 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- De'Andre Morris - 16 points (8 field goals)
- TJ O'Connor - 14 points (5 field goals and 4 free throws)
The Voyageurs will be back in action today when they take on the Eastern Wyoming Lancers in Scottsbluff, Neb.
Voyageur women's basketball
The Rainy River Community College women's basketball team went a perfect 2-0 during a tournament in Ely last weekend.
On Friday, the Voyageurs bested the Itasca Vikings 95-55.
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 29 points (12 field goals, 3 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Alyssa Herrera - 23 points (11 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Adesenna Anderson - 19 points (8 field goals and 3 free throws)
On Saturday, the Voyageurs notched a 71-65 victory against the Gogebic Samsons.
Top scorers were:
- Alyssa Herrera - 27 points (11 free throws and 8 field goals)
- Adesenna Anderson - 15 points (5 field goals, 3 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- Shanughnessy Bennett - 12 points (6 field goals)
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 when they travel to take on the Riverland Blue Devils.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is 1-0 after winning its season opener 76-57 Friday against the Deer River Warriors.
Top scorers were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 40 points (13 free throws, 11 field goals and 1 three pointer)
- Danielle Erickson - 11 points (4 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Natalie Knaeble - 10 points (3 free throws, 2 field goals and 1 three pointer)
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the Bigfork Huskies, the results of which were unavailable at press time.