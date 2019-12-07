Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings

Viking girls' basketball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team recorded a 68-33 win against the Naushwauk-Keewatin Spartans in the Vikings' home opener Tuesday evening.

The win puts the Vikings' record at 4-0.

Top scorers were:

  • Destiny Piekarski - 36 points (14 field goals, 2 three pointers and 2 free throws)
  • Emily Fairchild - 11 points (3 field goals, 2 free throws and 1 three pointer)
  • Kenzie Swenson - 8 points (3 field goals and 2 free throws)

The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Warroad Warriors.

Bronco girls' hockey 

The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 10-1 on the road to the Hibbing Bluejackets Tuesday evening.

The loss puts the Broncos record at 0-4.

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. today when they host the Superior Spartans. 

