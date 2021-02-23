Bronco girls' hockey
The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell on the road 7-0 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 0-10.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a road game 77-64 against the Deer River Warriors Friday.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 4-6.
Top scorer was Cullen Rein with 25 points.
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Roseau Rams.
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team dropped a road contest 7-1 Saturday against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 4-6.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host the Lake of the Woods Bears.