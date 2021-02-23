Bronco logo

Bronco girls' hockey 

The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell on the road 7-0 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday.

The loss drops the Broncos' record to 0-10.

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Bronco boys' basketball 

The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a road game 77-64 against the Deer River Warriors Friday. 

The loss puts the Broncos' record at 4-6.

Top scorer was Cullen Rein with 25 points.

The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Roseau Rams.

Bronco boys' hockey 

The Falls High School boys' hockey team dropped a road contest 7-1 Saturday against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters.

The loss drops the Broncos' record to 4-6.

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host the Lake of the Woods Bears.

