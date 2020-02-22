Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 71-39 home win against the Warroad Warriors Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Holly Wold - 26 points
- Chloe Sullivan - 17 points
The Broncos will be back on the court at 2 p.m. today when they travel to face the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 79-39 on the road to the Mesabi East Giants Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Cam McRoberts - 16 points
- Blake Chlebecek - 9 points
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team racked up its fifth-consecutive win Tuesday evening, besting the North Woods Grizzlies at home 41-37.
Top scorers were:
- Emily Fairchild - 14 points
- Destiny Piekarski - 11 points
The Vikings will be back on the court Monday when they play the first round of the Section 7A Tournament. The location and opponent of this game has not been announced as of press time.