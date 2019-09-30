Bronco girls' swimming and diving
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet against the Virginia Blue Devils on the road Thursday.
Although the Broncos fell 53-47, they did notch four first-place finishes during the event.
The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they traveled to Chisholm to compete in the Iron Range Conference Meet, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Top-three varsity finishes are below:
200 medley relay
2nd - 2:09.06
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson
200 freestyle
1st - Emma Erickson, 2:16.88
200 IM
2nd - Macey Marcotte, 2:46.12
50 freestyle
2nd - Elly Nelson, 27.08
1-meter diving
3rd - Alina Hartzler, 86.10
100 butterfly
2nd - Emma Erickson, 1:11.17
100 freestyle
2nd - Shay Mannausau, 1:05.58
500 freestyle
3rd - Gracie Bowles, 6:34.19
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:51.04
1) Elly Nelson 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Emma Erickson 4) Havyn Pelland
100 backstroke
2nd - Macey Marcotte, 1:16.51; 3rd - Shay Mannausau, 1:16.78
100 breaststroke
1st - Quianna Ford, 1:31.31; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:34.02
400 freestyle relay
1st - 4:10.43
1) Elly Nelson 2) Emma Erickson 3) Shay Mannausau 4) Havyn Pelland
2nd - 4:42.56
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Hostetter 3) Grace Jenson 4) Gracie Bowles
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team fell on the road 3-0 (17-25, 19-25, 23-25) to the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans Thursday evening.
Stat highlights were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 5 kills, 4 digs and 1 block
- Emily Fairchild - 5 kills, 3 digs and 1 ace serve
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Cherry to take on the Tigers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.