Bronco girls' swimming and diving 

The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet against the Virginia Blue Devils on the road Thursday.

Although the Broncos fell 53-47, they did notch four first-place finishes during the event.

The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they traveled to Chisholm to compete in the Iron Range Conference Meet, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Top-three varsity finishes are below:

200 medley relay

2nd - 2:09.06

1) Macey Marcotte 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson

200 freestyle 

1st - Emma Erickson, 2:16.88

200 IM

2nd - Macey Marcotte, 2:46.12

50 freestyle 

2nd - Elly Nelson, 27.08

1-meter diving

3rd - Alina Hartzler, 86.10

100 butterfly

2nd - Emma Erickson, 1:11.17

100 freestyle

2nd - Shay Mannausau, 1:05.58

500 freestyle

3rd - Gracie Bowles, 6:34.19

200 freestyle relay 

1st - 1:51.04

1) Elly Nelson 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Emma Erickson 4) Havyn Pelland

100 backstroke

2nd - Macey Marcotte, 1:16.51; 3rd - Shay Mannausau, 1:16.78

100 breaststroke

1st - Quianna Ford, 1:31.31; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:34.02

400 freestyle relay

1st - 4:10.43

1) Elly Nelson 2) Emma Erickson 3) Shay Mannausau 4) Havyn Pelland

2nd - 4:42.56

1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Hostetter 3) Grace Jenson 4) Gracie Bowles

Viking volleyball 

The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team fell on the road 3-0 (17-25, 19-25, 23-25) to the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans Thursday evening.

Stat highlights were:

  • Destiny Piekarski - 5 kills, 4 digs and 1 block
  • Emily Fairchild - 5 kills, 3 digs and 1 ace serve

The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Cherry to take on the Tigers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

