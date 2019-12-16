Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team went 1-1 in its last two games.
First, the Broncos defeated the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears 69-66 at home Thursday.
Top scorers were:
- Riley Larson - 17 points (7 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Jace Hallin - 16 points (4 free throws, 3 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Cullen Rein - 16 points (6 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
The Broncos then fell 83-41 on the road to the Virginia Blue Devils.
Top scorers were:
- Cullen Rein - 20 points (5 free throws, 3 field goals and 3 three pointers)
- Jace Hallin - 10 points (4 free throws and 3 field goals)
- Riley Larson - 6 points (2 field goals and 2 free throws)
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Bigfork Huskies.
Viking boys' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 75-46 on the road to the Greenway Raiders Thursday.
Game stats were unavailable at press time.
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Laporte Wildcats.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is 6-0 following a 50-47 overtime victory over the Greenway Raiders Thursday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Kenzie Swenson - 20 points (8 free throws and 6 field goals)
- Emily Fairchild - 13 points (5 free throws, 2 three pointers and 1 field goal). She also shot the buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime.
- Destiny Piekarski - 11 points (3 field goals, 2 free throws and 1 three pointer)
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.
Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team was defeated 50-30 on the road against the Virginia Blue Devils Thursday.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 14 points (3 field goals, 2 three pointers and 2 free throw)
- Anna Windels - 5 points (2 field goals and 1 free throw)
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Deer River Warriors.