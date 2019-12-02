Bronco bowling
The Falls High School bowling team sent five bowlers and two coaches to compete in the All-Conference State Tournament in Bloomington Saturday.
The Broncos competed alongside other bowlers in the North Central Conference on the gold and silver teams.
The players and coaches selected were:
- Nick Solar (gold)
- Nick Tanner (gold)
- Barry Miller (gold coach)
- Ralph Ruelle (gold coach)
- Owen Wherley (silver)
- Carson Symanietz (silver)
- Melody Ruelle (silver)
The North Central Gold Team won the gold tournament by beating the Metro Northwest Conference Gold Team by 46 pins in game two of the finals.
The Silver Team lost its first game of the tournament to the Metro North Central Conference, and then fell in the consolation round against the South Central Conference.
Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team got its first win of the season Monday evening, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks on the road 49-44.
Top scorers were:
- Maddie Lowe - 15 points (7 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Lucie Kennedy - 11 points (4 field goals and 1 three pointer)
- Chloe Sullivan - 10 points (3 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Ely Timberwolves.
Viking girls' basketball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is 3-0 following a 68-44 victory against the Lake of the Woods Bears Monday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 20 points (7 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Elise Larson - 13 points (5 field goals and 1 three pointer)
- Kenzie Swenson - 12 points (6 free throws and 3 field goals)
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they hosted the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans, the results of which were unavailable at press time.