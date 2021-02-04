Bronco boys’ hockey
The Falls High School boys’ hockey team fell 7-1 on the road to the Virginia Blue Devils Jan. 28.
The loss drops the Broncos’ record to 3-2.
Parker Sivonen was the lone goal-scorer for the Broncos.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. tonight when they host the Greenway Raiders.
Bronco girls’ hockey
The Falls High School girls’ hockey team picked up a pair of road losses.
First, the Broncos fell 6-2 to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Jan. 28. Emma Erickson scored both goals.
Next, they lost 5-1 to the North Shore Storm Saturday. Erickson was also the lone goal-scorer for this game.
The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they hit the road to once against face the North Shore Storm.