Bronco boys' swimming and diving 

The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team triumphed in its first dual meet of the season, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks 62-31 on the road Jan. 21.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to Duluth East to take on the Greyhounds.

Top-three results are listed below:

160 medley relay 

1st - 1:31.69

1) Will Serrano 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Jake Slatinski 4) Anthony Scholler 

200 freestyle

1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:05.23

160 IM

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 1:53.32; 3rd - Trygg Hemstad, 2:11.08

60 freestyle

1st - Colton Hollis, 32.96; 2nd - Cody Jantzen, 33.14

100 butterfly 

2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:03.26; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 1:06.08

100 freestyle

1st - Will Serrano, 54.74; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 57.33

500 freestyle

2nd - Connor Tomczak, 7:52.81; 3rd - Brendyn Scholler, 8:18.01

160 freestyle relay

1st - 1:17.06

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Will Serrano 4) Jake Slatinski 

2nd - 1:24.96

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Josh Wherley 3) Colton Hollis 4) Cody Jantzen 

100 backstroke

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 1:06.87

100 breaststroke 

2nd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:20.09; 3rd - Josh Wherley, 1:24.88

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 3:48.64

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Jake Slatinski 4) Will Serrano

3rd - 4:32.50

1) Cody Jantzen 2) Colton Hollis 3) Wyatt Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley

Bronco boys' hockey 

The Falls High School boys' hockey team is 3-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the Broncos bested the North Shore Storm 6-4 at home Jan. 21.

Scoring stats are as follows:

  • Cooper LaVigne (3 goals, 2 assists)
  • Brady Wicklund (2 goals)
  • Parker Sivonen (1 goal)
  • Mitchell Nemec (41 saves)

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Virginia Blue Devils.

Bronco boys' basketball 

The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell on the road 79-42 to the Warroad Warriors Jan. 21.

The loss puts the Broncos' record at 1-2.

Scoring leaders were: 

  • Riley Larson - 18 points (6 field goals and 2 three pointers)
  • Cullen Rein - 13 points (4 free throws, 3 field goals and 1 three pointer)

The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.

