Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team triumphed in its first dual meet of the season, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks 62-31 on the road Jan. 21.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to Duluth East to take on the Greyhounds.
Top-three results are listed below:
160 medley relay
1st - 1:31.69
1) Will Serrano 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Jake Slatinski 4) Anthony Scholler
200 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:05.23
160 IM
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 1:53.32; 3rd - Trygg Hemstad, 2:11.08
60 freestyle
1st - Colton Hollis, 32.96; 2nd - Cody Jantzen, 33.14
100 butterfly
2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:03.26; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 1:06.08
100 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 54.74; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 57.33
500 freestyle
2nd - Connor Tomczak, 7:52.81; 3rd - Brendyn Scholler, 8:18.01
160 freestyle relay
1st - 1:17.06
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Will Serrano 4) Jake Slatinski
2nd - 1:24.96
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Josh Wherley 3) Colton Hollis 4) Cody Jantzen
100 backstroke
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 1:06.87
100 breaststroke
2nd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:20.09; 3rd - Josh Wherley, 1:24.88
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:48.64
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Jake Slatinski 4) Will Serrano
3rd - 4:32.50
1) Cody Jantzen 2) Colton Hollis 3) Wyatt Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team is 3-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the Broncos bested the North Shore Storm 6-4 at home Jan. 21.
Scoring stats are as follows:
- Cooper LaVigne (3 goals, 2 assists)
- Brady Wicklund (2 goals)
- Parker Sivonen (1 goal)
- Mitchell Nemec (41 saves)
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Virginia Blue Devils.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell on the road 79-42 to the Warroad Warriors Jan. 21.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 1-2.
Scoring leaders were:
- Riley Larson - 18 points (6 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Cullen Rein - 13 points (4 free throws, 3 field goals and 1 three pointer)
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.