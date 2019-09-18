Voyageur baseball
The Rainy River Community College baseball team competed in a fall ball scrimmage in Virginia against the Mesabi Range Pioneers Monday. As this was a scrimmage, no official score was kept.
Weather permitting, the Voyageurs will host the Vermilion Ironmen in a scrimmage next week, but the exact day is to be determined.
Bronco cross country
The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in a meet in Bagley Tuesday.
The girls' team finished in fourth overall with 114 points, while the boys notched seventh with 215.
Top-three finishers were:
- 5th - Jake Erickson (boys), 18:02.2
- 6th - Ryan Ford (girls), 21:42.8
- 16th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 23:08.2
- 26th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 24:15.1
- 33rd - Parker Sivonen (boys), 19:32.5
- 65th - Kalan Murray (boys), 21:03.9
Some quotes from the meet:
Ryan Ford: Today was a tough meet. A lot of us were sick and the heat was awful, but we all tried our best. There may have been a few that met their goals but it wasn't a lot. We all worked hard, though, and put in some good effort.
Abbi Hutchinson: It was a hard meet and the heat was a fight. We all worked hard and finished strong. I'm proud of this team.
Jake Erickson: In cross country we are always fighting with the weather, and though we may not like it we are stuck with it. Today we had to stick it out in the heat and humidity. As a team we placed seventh, which is satisfying considering we were competing against 20 teams. It's very nice to see the boys and girls pushing through the heat and finishing strong.
Parker Sivonen: I think the guys overall thought they could have done better and they didn't like the weather, but I was happy with what they did in the heat and I'm proud of how they ran today.
Anna Windels: Today the girls really pushed through the heat and gave everything they had. I'm proud of everything they did, especially about placing fourth out of 20-plus teams. Everyone racing had their struggles today, myself included, and despite it all we survived.
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Deer River.
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-1 (20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25) to the Hill City Hornets at home Tuesday evening.
The Vikings' record currently stands at 1-7.
Stat highlights were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 16 kills, 8 digs and 4 blocks
- Karlie Gustafson - 25 set assists
- Dani Erickson - 6 kills, 16 digs and 2 ace serves
The Vikings were back on the court Thursday when they hosted the International Falls Broncos in the Battle for Borderland, the results of which were unavailable at press time.