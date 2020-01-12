Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team went 0-2 over two games.
First, the Broncos fell 55-48 on the road to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 26 points (11 free throws, 6 field goals and 1 three pointer)
- Holly Wold - 15 points (3 three pointers, 2 field goals and 2 free throws)
The Broncos then fell 58-45 at home to the Two Harbors Agates Saturday afternoon.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 17 points (6 field goals and 5 free throws)
- Maddie Lowe - 11 points (5 field goals and 1 free throw)
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Denfeld Hunters.
Titan wrestling
Two Falls wrestlers competed as part of the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin wrestling team in a quad meet in Cloquet Thursday evening.
The Titans competed against teams from Cloquet, Proctor and Mille Lacs.
Noah Mathis wrestled in 195-varsity and won all three of his matches.
Zach Smith went 1-2 with a win against Mille Lacs at 220 pounds.
Bronco boys' swimming and diving
The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team competed at an invitational in Virginia Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos finished fourth overall with 306 points.
Although the Broncos didn't record any first-place finishes, they still had numerous swimmers place in the top-five, including a second-place finish by Will Serrano in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.80.
The Broncos will be back on the water Saturday when they travel to Hibbing to compete in True Team Sections.
Top-five finishes are below:
200 medley relay
4th - 1:56.60
1) Will Serrano 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Anthony Scholler
200 freestyle
3rd - Gavin Wilson, 2:05.81
200 IM
2nd - Will Serrano, 2:18.80
100 butterfly
3rd - Alex Bissonnette, 1:04.44
100 freestyle
4th - Jake Slatinski, 55.14
500 freestyle
2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:53.82; 4th - Gavin Wilson, 6:04.64
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:40.28
1) Will Serrano 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Alex Bissonnette 4) Gavin Wilson
5th - 1:50.07
1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Anthony Scholler
400 freestyle relay
3rd - 3:44.16
1) Will Serrano 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Alex Bissonnette
Voyageur women's basketball
The Rainy River Community College women's basketball team recorded a 54-46 road win against the Lake Superior Icehawks Saturday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 16 points (5 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Adesenna Anderson - 16 points (5 field goals and 2 three pointers)
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Itasca Vikings.
Voyageur men's basketball
The Rainy River Community College men's basketball team got a 78-75 road win against the Lake Superior Icehawks Saturday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Trey Winkler - 27 points (8 field goals, 3 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 21 points (9 field goals and 3 free throws)
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Itasca Vikings.