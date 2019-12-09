Bronco girls' basketball
The Falls High School girls' basketball team fell 65-44 on the road to the Ely Timberwolves Thursday.
Top scorers were:
- Chloe Sullivan - 15 points (6 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Holly Wold - 13 points (4 three pointers and 1 free throw)
- Maddie Lowe - 7 points (3 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Lucie Kennedy - 7 points (2 field goals and 1 three pointer)
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the Bigfork Huskies, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Bronco boys' hockey
The Falls High School boys' hockey team got its second win of the season Friday when they defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 6-2 on the road.
Goal scorers were:
- (Power play) Brady Wicklund at 1:53 into the first period
- Jordan Smith (assisted by Justin Besch) at :48 into the second period
- Anthony Saari (assisted by Justin Besch) at 12:13 into the second period
- (Power play) Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Jaxon Germain) at 8:23 into the third period
- Tucker Hell (assisted by Jordan Smith and Brenden Beniki) at 11:13 into the third period
- (Empty net) Anthony Saari at 14:40 into the third period
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Proctor Rails.
Bronco boys' basketball
The Falls High School boys' basketball team is 1-1 following a 56-31 loss to the Ely Timberwolves Friday.
Top scorers were:
- Riley Larson - 17 points (5 field goals, 2 three pointers and 1 free throw)
- Knute Boerger - 7 points (7 free throws)
- Cullen Rein - 6 points (2 field goals and 2 free throws)
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Voyageur women's basketball
The Rainy River Community College basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend, besting the Riverland Blue Devils 51-39 Friday, but falling 96-83 to the Anoka-Ramsey Rams Saturday.
Top scorers over the two games were:
- Alyssa Herrera - 34 points (14 field goals, 5 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Adesenna Anderson - 28 points (11 field goals, 5 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Arcadya Conway - 21 points (10 field goals and 1 free throw)
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Gogebic Samsons.
Voyageur men's basketball
The Rainy River Community College men's basketball team likewise went 1-1, losing 92-88 to the Riverland Blue Devils Friday but beating the Anoka-Ramsey Rams 96-90 Saturday.
Top scorers over the two games were:
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 51 points (22 field goals, 5 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- De'Andre Morris - 42 points (15 field goals, 11 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- TJ O'Connor - 35 points (12 field goals, 6 free throws and 5 three pointers)
The Voyageurs will be back at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Gogebic Samsons.