Bronco cross country
The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed at a meet in Deer River Tuesday afternoon.
Overall, the girls placed second with 46 points while the boys finished third with 81.
Top-three finishers were:
- 2nd - Ryan Ford (girls), 20:59.1
- 4th - Jake Erickson (boys), 17:44.4
- 6th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 22:23.5
- 7th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 22:36.9
- 11th - Parker Sivonen (boys), 18:49.2
- 17th - Anthony Scholler (boys), 19:39.8
The Broncos were back in action Thursday when they traveled to Hibbing, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Viking volleyball
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team is on its first winning streak of the season, beating Deer River 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) on the road Tuesday evening.
This improves the Vikings' record to 3-7.
Stat highlights were:
- Karlie Gustafson - 20 set assists, 2 ace serves, 1 kill
- Destiny Piekarski - 12 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks
- Nissa Thomas - 4 set assists, 6 digs and 4 kills
The Vikings were back on the road Thursday when they traveled to Nashwauk-Keewatin to take on the Spartans, the results of which were unavailable at press time.