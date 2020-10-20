The Falls High School, Littlefork-Big Falls High School and Indus School volleyball teams were all in action Monday and Tuesday.
Trojans vs. Mustangs
The Indus Trojans traveled to face the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs Monday.
The Trojans ended up falling 3-0 (25-22, 25-11 and 25-9).
They will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. today when they travel to face the Red Lake Warriors.
Broncos vs. Giants
The International Falls Broncos went on the road to face the Mesabi East Giants Tuesday evening.
At the end of the game, the Broncos lost 3-0 (25-10, 25-13 and 25-17)
Stat leaders were:
- Lucie Kennedy (3 kills and 4 digs)
- Olivia Thostenson (3 kills, 2 ace serves and 2 ace blocks)
- Gracie Swenson (3 digs and 1 ace serve)
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7 p.m. today when they host the Lake of the Woods Bears.
Vikings vs. Timberwolves
The Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings likewise traveled to compete against the Ely Timberwolves Tuesday.
The Vikings were defeated 3-0 (25-23, 25-9 and 25-18).
Stat leaders were:
- Alicia Kelly (4 digs, 2 ace serves and 2 kills)
- Nissa Thomas (1 dig, 1 ace serve, 2 kills and 4 set assists)
- Destiny Piekarski (2 solo blocks, 6 digs, 1 ace serve and 6 kills)
- Karlie Gustafson (1 dig, 2 kills and 6 set assists)
The Vikings will be back to it at 7 p.m. today when they host the Bigfork Huskies.