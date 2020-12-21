With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and Gov. Tim Walz putting down new restrictions at the end of November, winter sports in Borderland haven't taken off yet.
However, the governor made an announcement Dec. 16 announcing some loosened restrictions, including allowing winter sports across Minnesota to begin practice.
Practices can begin Jan. 4, but no date has been announced in regards to when games and meets can be held.
Bronco boys' hockey
Head coach: Chad Baldwin (first year as head coach)
Last season's record: 13-12-1
Playoff result: Lost 5-1 on the road to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in the first round.
2019-20 season highlight: The Broncos went on a five-game winning streak, including a 3-2 victory over rival Fort Frances.
Bronco girls' hockey
Head coach: Michele McDonald (third year as head coach)
Last season's record: 0-20-1
Playoff result: Lost 3-0 to the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in the first round.
2019-20 season highlight: Senior goalie Macey Marcotte broke the school record for most saves in a single game (72) in the Broncos' playoff loss to CEC.
Bronco boys' basketball
Head coach: Don Rolando (first year as head coach)
Last season's record: 10-16
Playoff result: Lost 55-47 on the road to the Proctor Rails in the first round.
2019-20 season highlight: The Broncos netted a 82-75 win against the Mesabi East Giants in overtime.
Viking boys' basketball
Head coach: Dave Westerman (sixth year as head coach)
Last season's record: 5-19
Playoff result: Won 74-64 at home against the Wrenshall Wrens in the first round, but lost 78-37 to the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans in the next round.
2019-20 season highlight: The Vikings got some revenge on Wrenshall, who defeated them in the 2018-19 season playoffs.
Bronco girls' basketball
Head coach: Jay Boyle (fifth year as head coach)
Last season's record: 8-16
Playoff result: Lost 77-34 on the road against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the first round.
2019-20 season highlight: The Broncos scored a 49-44 road win against the Chisholm Bluestreaks, who went on to finish 20-9 that season.
Viking girls' basketball
Head coach: Mason Imhof (fourth year as head coach)
Last season's record: 16-10
Playoff result: Won 52-43 at home against the Deer River Warriors in the first round, but lost 71-45 on the road to the Cherry Tigers in the quarterfinals.
2019-20 season highlight: The Vikings started the season with a 6-0 record, including a 50-47 home victory against the Greenway Raiders in overtime. Senior Emily Fairchild hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Bronco boys' swimming and diving
Head coach: Steve Joslyn (fifth year as head coach)
Season results: One dual meet win and three top-three meet finishes.
2019-20 season highlight: Sophomore Will Serrano qualified for the state meet in the 200-yard individual medley. He went on to finish 18th in the state meet with a time of 2:09.57.
