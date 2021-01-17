The Falls High School boys' hockey team started its 2021 campaign on the right foot Saturday afternoon, recording a 6-4 home victory against the Kittson Central Bearcats.
Goal scorers
- 1st period - Myles Mason (assisted by Braden Skifstad and Parker Sivonen)
- 1st period - Brady Wicklund
- 2nd period - Brady Wicklund (assisted by Matt Wherley)
- 2nd period - Brady Wicklund
- 3rd period - Parker Sivonen (assisted by Owen Sether)
- 3rd period - Myles Mason (assisted by Braden Skifstad and Brady Wicklund)
Game summary
The Bronco offense came out firing at the beginning of Saturday's game.
Keeping the pressure on the visiting Bearcats, senior Myles Mason scored the Broncos' first goal of the game and the season.
With just under five minutes to go in the first period, senior Brady Wicklund added on to the Broncos' score.
The Bearcats found a resurgence of offense in the second period, scoring two unanswered goals to tie the game up.
However, Wicklund put the Broncos back up a couple of minutes later.
When the Bearcats scored once more to tie the game up 3-3, it was Wicklund once again who put the puck in the back of the net to give the Broncos back the lead.
Parker Sivonen hit the puck through nearly five minutes into the final period to put the Broncos up by two goals once again.
Mason scored his second goal of the game to put the Broncos up by three, but the Bearcats scored mere seconds later.
However, the Bronco defense held tough, sealing their victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Chad Baldwin said it's good to get the first win of his head coaching career out of the way.
"It feels good to get that first win off your back," he said. "Hopefully there is many more wins to come."
Baldwin put some praise on Wicklund's performance.
"That's exactly the kind of performance we're looking for from Wicky," he said. "He battled and he always drove toward the net. He's one of our leaders for a reason."
Looking toward the next game, Baldwin said there is always room for improvement.
"You'll always have issues at the beginning of the year," he said. "You have to work through these issues to make things run a little bit smoother, but I liked our effort today and you can't complain too much about coming away with the win."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the North Shore Storm.