Nine athletes from the Falls High School boys' hockey and girls' basketball teams were named to their respective sports' Iron Range Conference All-Conference Teams Thursday.

These players were recognized for their effort and sportsmanship on the ice and the court.

The hockey players named were:

  • Mitchell Nemec
  • Brady Wicklund
  • Tucker Hell (honorable mention)
  • Parker Sivonen (honorable mention)
  • Cooper Lavigne (honorable mention)

The basketball players named were:

  • Chloe Sullivan
  • Olivia Thostenson (honorable mention)
  • Anna Windels (honorable mention)
  • Maddie Lowe (honorable mention)

Tags