Nine athletes from the Falls High School boys' hockey and girls' basketball teams were named to their respective sports' Iron Range Conference All-Conference Teams Thursday.
These players were recognized for their effort and sportsmanship on the ice and the court.
The hockey players named were:
- Mitchell Nemec
- Brady Wicklund
- Tucker Hell (honorable mention)
- Parker Sivonen (honorable mention)
- Cooper Lavigne (honorable mention)
The basketball players named were:
- Chloe Sullivan
- Olivia Thostenson (honorable mention)
- Anna Windels (honorable mention)
- Maddie Lowe (honorable mention)