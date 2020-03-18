Bronco logo

Members of the Falls High School boys' hockey, boys' basketball and girls' basketball teams were named to their respective Iron Range Conference All-Conference Teams Wednesday.

The boys' hockey players are:

  • Jaxon Germain
  • Kian Gonzales
  • Justin Besch
  • Ben Skifstad (honorable mention)
  • Anthony Saari (honorable mention)
  • Travis Kalar (honorable mention)

The girls' basketball players are:

  • Chloe Sullivan
  • Holly Wold (honorable mention)
  • Maddy Olson (honorable mention)
  • Maddie Lowe (honorable mention)

The boys' basketball players are:

  • Jace Hallin
  • Cullen Rein (honorable mention)
  • Riley Larson (honorable mention)
  • Bryant Koenig (honorable mention)

