Members of the Falls High School boys' hockey, boys' basketball and girls' basketball teams were named to their respective Iron Range Conference All-Conference Teams Wednesday.
The boys' hockey players are:
- Jaxon Germain
- Kian Gonzales
- Justin Besch
- Ben Skifstad (honorable mention)
- Anthony Saari (honorable mention)
- Travis Kalar (honorable mention)
The girls' basketball players are:
- Chloe Sullivan
- Holly Wold (honorable mention)
- Maddy Olson (honorable mention)
- Maddie Lowe (honorable mention)
The boys' basketball players are:
- Jace Hallin
- Cullen Rein (honorable mention)
- Riley Larson (honorable mention)
- Bryant Koenig (honorable mention)