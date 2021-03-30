With COVID cases rising in Falls High School, the ISD 361 Facebook page announced a temporary move to remote-only learning March 25. This included a pause on all extracurricular activities.
Bronco baseball and softball were slated to begin practice Monday, with first games being played April 13, but FHS athletic director Bill Mason said those dates have been pushed back.
"We're going to pause until April 9," he said. "After that we're going to have eight days of practice with first games likely starting April 19."
Mason also said the games originally scheduled the week of April 13 will be rescheduled to May.
The practice and season start dates of Bronco golf and track and field had not been announced at the time of writing.