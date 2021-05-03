The Falls High School baseball team got its first win of the season Monday afternoon, besting the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers 11-1 at home.
Game summary
Junior Owen Wherley was the one who got the scoring started in Monday's game, hammering a triple into center field to bring home Riley Larson, Tucker Hell and Joe Talmage.
Wherley himself touched home on a Ranger error to give the Broncos an early 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
In the next inning, Jett Tomczak hit a solo home run out of left field to add onto the Broncos' score, followed by Larson hitting a sac-fly to bring Hell home and Wherley doubling to center field to get Talmage to score.
After scoring one run in the third (Hell scoring on a Talmage single) and after the Rangers got a run of their own, the Broncos looked to end the game early.
The Broncos found their opportunity when Julius Maish got home off of a wild pitch, and Cody Joslyn hit a single to bring home Max Marcotte and Bryant Koenig to get up by 10.
The home team kept the Rangers from scoring in the top of the fifth to end the game in five.
Coach's comments
Head coach Phil Talmage said it felt great to get his first win as Bronco manager.
"We really needed a win here," he said. "The boys came out here and did everything they were supposed to."
When asked on what the Broncos improved on most since the start of the season, Talmage answered the pitching corps.
"We had some really short shifts in the beginning," he said. "Eventually we got a starting rotation put into place and I think the boys are starting to stretch out their games a bit more."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.